Columbia Bank hires a new vice president

Julia Parker will be joining Columbia Bank as vice president and business banking relationship manager. Parker is experienced in business development, small business lending, commercial and industrial real estate and commercial construction. She is focused on the Bellingham metro and Skagit County. Parker is active in the Whatcom County community with organizations such as The Boys and Girls Club, The Women’s Professional Network, The Whatcom County Food Bank, the Whatcom Literacy Council and Habitat for Humanity.