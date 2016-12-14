Columbia Bank launches campaign to help homeless
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Dec, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents
Columbia Bank has launched its Warm Hearts Winter Drive to help people experiencing homelessness this winter. Monetary donations can be made online at WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Monetary donations, and donations of warm winter clothes can be donated at all Columbia Bank branches in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The donations will go back to support the communities they came from. In total, 49 shelters and relief organizations will receive donations. Last year, the campaign raised more than $157,000 and 12,000 items.
The campaign will be accepting donations through Dec. 31. The Columbia Bank branch in Bellingham is located at 211 East Holly St.
