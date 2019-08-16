Comcast expands affordable, high-speed internet in Bellingham and Whatcom County

by mathewroland

Comcast announced that it is expanding eligibility for its low-cost internet adoption program, Internet Essentials. On August 6 approximately 208,000 total households and 832,000 residents across the state will be eligible for high-speed internet. “This expansion is the culmination of an audacious goal we set eight years ago, which was to meaningfully and significantly close the digital divide for low-income Americans,” said David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast NBCUniversal in a press release. “The Internet is arguably the most important technological innovation in history, and it is unacceptable that we live in a country where millions of families and individuals are missing out on this life-changing resource. Whether the Internet is used for students to do their homework, adults to look for and apply for new jobs, seniors to keep in touch with friends and family, or veterans to access their well-deserved benefits or medical assistance, it is absolutely essential to be connected in our modern, digital age.” Internet Essentials has brought high-speed broadband to more than eight million low-income individuals from two million households. For more information visit https://www.internetessentials.com/