Community Food Co-op SEED program donates over $26,000

Community Food Co-op SEED program donates over $26,000

by
Filed on 28. Feb, 2020 in Business Briefs, Contents

A total of $26,197.40 was donated to the 2019 SEED Program recipients which represent a wide range of organizations and nonprofits in Whatcom County. The 2019 recipients included; Assistance League of Bellingham; Bellingham Human Rights Film Festival; Bellingham Piano Rescue; Cascadia Volunteer Advocacy; FuturesNW; Growing Veterans; HomesNOW!; Lhaq’temish Foundation/Paddle to Lummi; Safe Storage PNW; The Community Boating Center; Vamos Outdoors Project and Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center.

“Administering this program is certainly one of the most rewarding parts of working here at the Community Food Co-op,” Community Food Co-op outreach coordinator, Karl Meyer said in a press release. “The groups are so appreciative and excited when they get the good news that they’ve been selected to participate.”

The SEED program enables the Community Food Co-op to donate 2% of sales from the third Saturday of the month to a select recipient. Those who shop at the Co-op can also round-up their purchases at the register throughout the month to benefit the recipients. Throughout their designated month, each organization has a display in both stores and on the third Saturday of every month have a representative’s table in both stores.

The Community Food Co-op will be supporting the following groups in 2020. January 18, Birchwood Food Desert Fighters; February 15, Northwest Indian College Foundation; March 21, Bellingham Girls Rock Camp; April 18, Ferndale Community Service Cooperative; May 16, Friends of the Deming Library; June 20, Make.Shift; July 18, Our Treehouse; August 15, The Whatcom Dream; September 19, Common Threads; October 17, Northwest Youth Services; November 21, Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and December 19, Whatcom Family YMCA.

