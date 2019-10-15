Construction begins on a 91-unit apartment complex in Barkley Village

by mathewroland

The main developer of Barkley Village, the Barkley Company announced that construction has begun for “The Weatherby.” Located on a 1.34-acre parcel on Barkley Boulevard, the new addition to the growing, mixed-use neighborhood will be a 91-unit apartment complex with one and two-bedroom units. The complex will have 4,500 square feet of amenity space and 102,000 square-feet of residential living space. The complex will also incorporate the largest residential solar panel array in Bellingham that will supply much of the building’s electricity. The Weatherby will incorporate features often associated with condos in large metropolitans such as concierge-like building management, secured parcel room, secured bicycle storage and repair room, an under-building parking garage, outdoor garden space and a private entertainment room for parties and larger gatherings. “Our team is thrilled about the Weatherby. This project marks another significant milestone for the Village as we add to the vibrancy of this community we call Barkley. This project is the result of the combined and tireless efforts of Barkley Company, our design team, and our building partners in developing a neighborhood that continues to build upon the community-oriented vision of our ownership,” Michael Bayless, CEO of Barkley Company said in a press release. The building team for The Weatherby includes Exxel Pacific, General Contractor, RMC Architects, Project Architect, and Shoesmith Architects, Design Architect. Leasing for The Weatherby will be managed by Westview Real Estate and apartments for rent are expected to be offered in the Spring of 2021.