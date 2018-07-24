Consumer lab test center opens location in Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 24. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

Any Lab Test Now, a retail franchise that provides direct access to lab testing services, has opened a new location in the Sunset Square Shopping Center in Bellingham. The new store is located at 1225 East Sunset Drive, Suite 155, Bellingham.

The store’s official grand opening event is scheduled for Aug. 11 and will offer tours of the new store space and offer the public a better understanding of the store’s services.

Any Lab Test Now provides a doctor’s order for lab tests, or accepts the customer’s physician’s order. It offers thousands of standard lab tests in a professional retail setting, and most results are available in 24-48 hours. The new Bellingham store offers standard clinical lab tests, drug tests, paternity tests (including pre-natal paternity and gender reveal tests), men’s and women’s wellness including B12 and Vitamin D boosters, STD and HIV testing, GPS origin DNA, allergy, intolerance testing, dog DNA and more. For more information, visit https://go.anylabtestnow.com/bellingham/