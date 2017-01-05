Cosmic Comics celebrates grand reopening after fire

Cosmic Comics celebrated its 24th anniversary and grand reopening on Dec. 3.

A suspicious fire damaged the building at 1905 Cornwall Ave. on Sept. 26. The store was closed to 49 days, and the fire also displaced two tenants in upstairs apartments and the dry cleaners next door. No one was injured.

Police ruled the fire as arson.

Cosmic Comics owner TJ Tipton said the fire caused $200,000 in losses to inventory and the structure, according to a press release. Around 5,000 slightly damaged comic books were donated to literacy nonprofit Comics4Kids.

During repairs after the fire, Tipton took the opportunity to replace the floors and lighting and reconfigure the shop layout.

Loyal customers also wanted to pitch in. “We were pleased to have so many customers offer to help after the fire,” Tipton said. “It feels good to be back open and have our customers’ support.”