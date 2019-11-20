Couple open fitness repair service in PNW

by mathewroland

Filed on 20. Nov, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business

Michael and Dawn Lee of Mount Vernon have launched Fitness Machine Technicians to serve Northern Washington. Based in Philadelphia, Fitness Machine Technicians will now serve Alderwood, Bothell, Shoreline, Everett and Bellingham. Operating in more than 70 markets nationwide, Fitness Machine Technicians offers service and repair of exercise equipment in fitness centers. They have worked in gym facilities in universities, hotels, apartment complexes, high schools, corporate gyms and private homes.

“The Pacific Northwest is leading the trend in prescribing fitness as part of promoting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” Michael said in a press release. “We’re excited to provide a service that helps people stay active, even during our rainy winters.”

Michael studied business at Pepperdine University and Dawn studied nutrition at Cornell University. Both Michael and Dawn will own and manage the northwest office.

“Health and fitness have always been priorities in our lives,” Dawn said in a press release. “We’ve taught our kids the importance of staying active and couldn’t think of a better way to share our passion than by opening a business that allows us to help our very active community stay fit,” she adds.

Michael and Dawn will expand to Seattle and Olympia in the coming months.

“We’re so excited to continue expanding into the Pacific Northwest and are thrilled to welcome Michael and Dawn to the Fitness Machine Technicians family – they both bring great experience to our team and a passion for serving their active community,” said chief executive and founder Don Powers in a press release.