Customers helped Haggen donate more than $350K in 2017

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Haggen’s total annual giving reached more than $352,000 in 2017. Many of the donations were the result of matching-fund or pass-through donations made by customers at the grocery store’s 15 Washington locations.

Last year, Haggen gave $15,000 to local animal service organizations, $17,000 to Toys for Tots, $27,000 for the Beef Counts program for food banks, $40,000 to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, $46,000 for community food banks, $63,000 to locals schools, $69,000 to the American Red Cross, and the $75,000 to a wide variety of nonprofits in the communities surrounding Haggen stores.