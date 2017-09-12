Darigold brings delivery fleet in-house

by ehamann

Darigold is bringing its fleet in-house for direct store delivery of finished goods, it announced earlier this month. Estenson Logistics had been Darigold’s dedicated carrier for finished goods since 2009, until this summer when that company was sold. This presented an opportunity for Darigold to make this decision about its fleet.

The fleet operates out of Seattle, Spokane, Portland, Oregon, Boise and Bozeman, Montana, where Darigold has processing plants. The company is hiring about 200 employees to conduct delivery of finished goods going forward. The change also includes 100 tractors and 180 trailers.

Making this investment allows Darigold to create a more sustainable supply chain and gain better control over its transportation.