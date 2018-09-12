Darigold expands global operations

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Darigold Inc., has announced that it will expand its global customer base and commitment to to growth in international markets.

So far, Darigold has opened offices in Mexico City, Singapore and Shanghai, and expects to expand to more countries soon. The company expects to double the number of countries it serves, from 20 today to 40 or more in the near future. It will also offer more product customization capabilities and solutions for specific country and customer needs.

Currently, more than 40 percent of milk from Darigold farms goes into export products. The company expects to surpass 50 percent in the coming years, in addition to overall farm production growth.

Darigold is maintaining its headquarters in Seattle, but is also hiring new employees internationally to support this expansion.

Darigold was founded in 1918, and is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year. It is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by nearly 500 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. It operates 11 plants in the Northwest, including a milk powder plant in Lynden.