Darigold names new chief operating officer
by ehamann
Filed on 25. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Darigold announced that Grant Kadavy has been named chief operating officer. Kadavy held the title of chief commercial officer since joining the company in May 2016. Kadavy is now responsible for strategic development, innovation, supply chain and all day-to-day commercial operations.
Darigold is headquartered in Seattle and is a subsidiary of the Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by 450 dairy farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. For more information, visit www.darigold.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.