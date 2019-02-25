Darigold names new chief operating officer

by ehamann

Darigold announced that Grant Kadavy has been named chief operating officer. Kadavy held the title of chief commercial officer since joining the company in May 2016. Kadavy is now responsible for strategic development, innovation, supply chain and all day-to-day commercial operations.

Darigold is headquartered in Seattle and is a subsidiary of the Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by 450 dairy farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. For more information, visit www.darigold.com.