Dates announced for 2017 SeaFeast
by ehamann
Filed on 03. Jan, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
The organizational team has announced the dates for the second annual SeaFeast. It will be held Sept. 22-23 in downtown Bellingham and at Squalicum Harbor.
Last fall’s inaugural event was a success, attracting more than 6,000 attendees with events aimed at celebrating Bellingham’s working waterfront. Organizers say they anticipate even more attendees in 2017 with a possible expansion of attractions and sites.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.