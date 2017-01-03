Dates announced for 2017 SeaFeast

by
Filed on 03. Jan, 2017

The organizational team has announced the dates for the second annual SeaFeast. It will be held Sept. 22-23 in downtown Bellingham and at Squalicum Harbor.

Last fall’s inaugural event was a success, attracting more than 6,000 attendees with events aimed at celebrating Bellingham’s working waterfront. Organizers say they anticipate even more attendees in 2017 with a possible expansion of attractions and sites.

 

