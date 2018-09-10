Dental office opens in Bellingham

by
Filed on 10. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs

Bellwether Dental launched in Bellingham opened July 28 at 12 Bellwether Way, Suite 112.

Owner Andrew Lai, DDS, has been practicing dentistry since 2003. He also operates Platinum Dental in Oak Harbor.

For more information, call 360-366-8026, or visit www.bellwetherdental.com.

The Bellingham Business Journal

