Department of Revenue appoints tribal liaison

Filed on 10. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Washington Department of Revenue has appointed Kara Briggs as the new tribal liaison. Most recently, Briggs served as strategist, planner and communications consultant for tribes and tribal organizations in the West, and served as consultant to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Briggs is a graduate of Whitworth College, and holds a master’s degree in public administration with a focus in tribal governance from the Evergreen State College.

Briggs grew up in Spokane as has lived on the Tulalip Reservation for more than a decade. She is a member of the Sauk-Suiattle Tribe and descendant of the Yakama Nation.