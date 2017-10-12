Department of Revenue to offer free business tax webinar

by ehamann

The Washington State Department of Revenue will host a free live webinar for new and small business owners on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 10-11 a.m. Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements.

The deadline to register is Oct. 9. To register send an email to NBOWebinar@dor.wa.gov with the following information: registrant’s name, company name and email address.

Business owners can learn more about taxes at the DOR site https://dor.wa.gov/workshops-education/new-business-tax-workshop and watch online workshops at https://dor.wa.gov/workshops-education/watch-online-workshop-or-tutorial.