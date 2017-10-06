DeWaard & Bode donates $15,000 to Blue Skies for Children
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
DeWaard & Bode recently donated $15,000 to Blue Skies for Children. The retailer raised $10,000 from a charity golf tournament in Burlington on Sept. 14, and gave the rest of the $5,000 from its own funds.
This year’s tournament supported Blue Skies for Children, which provides enrichment activities, school-related expenses, summer camps and basic essentials for local homeless, low-income and foster children, and Little Wishes Programs, which aids more than 1,200 children in Whatcom and Skagit counties.
DeWaard & Bode golf tournaments have now raised more than $50,000 for local nonprofits.
DeWaard & Bode was founded in 1946 and sells appliances, mattresses, furniture and barbecues. It has two stores in Bellingham and one in Burlington. For more information, call 360-733-5900 for visit www.dewaardandbode.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.