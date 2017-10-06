DeWaard & Bode donates $15,000 to Blue Skies for Children

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

DeWaard & Bode recently donated $15,000 to Blue Skies for Children. The retailer raised $10,000 from a charity golf tournament in Burlington on Sept. 14, and gave the rest of the $5,000 from its own funds.

This year’s tournament supported Blue Skies for Children, which provides enrichment activities, school-related expenses, summer camps and basic essentials for local homeless, low-income and foster children, and Little Wishes Programs, which aids more than 1,200 children in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

DeWaard & Bode golf tournaments have now raised more than $50,000 for local nonprofits.

DeWaard & Bode was founded in 1946 and sells appliances, mattresses, furniture and barbecues. It has two stores in Bellingham and one in Burlington. For more information, call 360-733-5900 for visit www.dewaardandbode.com.