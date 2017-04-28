Dick’s Sporting Goods now hiring for new mall location

Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening its new location in the Bellis Fair Mall soon. The sporting goods store is planning to open in the former Sports Authority space at 20 Bellis Fair Parkway in May. The store is hiring around 80 full time and part time employees. The company is looking for applicants who are passionate about sports and the outdoors. To apply, visit dickssportinggoods.jobs.

