Digital marketing training to be held Dec. 11 in Blaine

by ehamann

Filed on 11. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

Western Washington University’s Small Business Development Center is partnering with the City of Blaine and the Blaine Chamber of Commerce to bring a digital marketing training program to local businesses today, Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Blaine School District Office, 765 H St., in Blaine.

The training program will give attendees insights on growing their businesses by utilizing their websites.

The program will be led by Eric Grimstead, one of the SBDC’s certified business advisors who is an expert in digital marketing.

The cost of the program is free but space is limited registration is preferred. For more information on how to register, call the SBDC office at 360-778-1762 or email sbdc@wwu.edu.