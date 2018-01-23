Director of Bellingham nonprofit re-appointed to state council

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Jan, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Moonwater, the executive director of the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center has been re-appointed to serve on the Secretary of State’s Charities Advisory Council.

The advisory council was created to advise the secretary in determining training and educational needs of charitable organizations. Council members are appointed by the Secretary of State and represent a broad range of state charities.

Moonwater was first appointed to the council in June of 2011. She has served as executive director of the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center since 2005. The center provides customized conflict management training to numerous nonprofit organizations, tribal departments, local governments businesses and associations.