Dispute resolution center announces award recipients

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Centers has announced the award recipients for its Peace Builders Awards.

The winners will be recognized at the 16th annual Peace Builder Awards Gala, held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Settlemeyer Hall at Bellingham Technical College.

The recipients of the 2018 Peace Builder Awards are:

Jill Iwasaki, education award: For partnering with families and communities in the Ferndale School District to address trauma, solve complex problems and support healthy youth development

Skookum Kids, organization award: For connecting foster children in Whatcom County to safe and loving homes

Dustin Willetts and the Kulshan Chorus, arts award: For using music to bring awareness about gender-based violence

Students for Action, youth award: For leading inclusive community conversations about safe school environments

Page and the Northwest Youth Services Queer Youth Project, program award: For using education, counseling, and advocacy to support LGBTQ youth

Satpal Sidhu and the Healing Arch Project , reconciliation award: For memorializing the history, experience, and contributions of immigrants to Whatcom County

Micki Jackson, healthcare award: For convening and fostering intergenerational dialogue about end-of-life and palliative care

Jared Jones-Valentine and the Unity Coal Mine Bridge Project, collaboration award: For engaging community members in celebrating diversity and building neighborhood pride.

Tickets to the event are $60 and can be purchased at whatcomdrc.org.