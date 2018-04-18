Downtown Bellingham Partnership, City hire retail advocate

The Downtown Bellingham Partnership announced the hiring of Jennifer Walters as a retail advocate. Walters will be responsible for executing a new downtown Bellingham retail strategy, which is funded by both the partnership and the City of Bellingham.

The strategy outlines a master plan for downtown that includes recruiting new retailers and instituting programs to support existing businesses.

Walters has experience in multiple retail management positions at local and regional brands. She also has experience as in event coordination and the design industry.

As retail advocate, Walters will work with current retailers to optimize operations and improve storefronts, work with property owners to find strong tenants, and recruit new retailers to open downtown.

The retail strategy was finalized in late March, and is available at www.cob.org/downtown.

