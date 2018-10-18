Downtown Bellingham Partnership to award storefront improvement grant
The Downtown Bellingham Partnership is awarded a Storefront Improvement Project. The Storefront Improvement Project is a matching funds grant to enhance and revitalize storefronts in downtown Bellingham.
Projects are selected based on the greatest positive impact the improvements will have to the district commercially. The following factors are considered in evaluating impact:
- Current condition of the building/facade
- Impact on street design and neighboring businesses
- Creative value of the project
- Community need/demand for change
Selected business will receive a one-hour consultation with members of the Downtown Bellingham Partnership Design Committee to assess needs and provide potential design improvements, and reimbursement for project costs, up to $2,000 in matching funds of the business.
The application process closes on Nov. 20. For more information, and to apply, visit https://www.downtownbellingham.com/sig
