Downtown businesses sign up for trick-or-treating
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
Businesses are invited to sign up with the Downtown Bellingham Partnership to participate in the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Hundreds of families come downtown for an alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating. Participation is free, but participating businesses must provide their own candy. Register by Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. to participate. To register, visit http://downtownbellingham.com/halloweenregistration.
