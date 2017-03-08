Downtown Partnership celebrates Bellingham Restaurant Week

This week, the Downtown Bellingham Partnership is hoping to draw visitors to downtown restaurants with a Bellingham restaurant week, called Chow Downtown. The event runs through Sunday, and features 20 restaurants. Each participating restaurant is featuring a special two- or three-course menu at a fixed price. Diners are invited to try as many of the unique menus as they want. For more information, and to see all participating restaurants and menus, visit downtownbellingham.com/chowdowntown.