Downtown Partnership celebrates Bellingham Restaurant Week
by ehamann
Filed on 08. Mar, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
This week, the Downtown Bellingham Partnership is hoping to draw visitors to downtown restaurants with a Bellingham restaurant week, called Chow Downtown. The event runs through Sunday, and features 20 restaurants. Each participating restaurant is featuring a special two- or three-course menu at a fixed price. Diners are invited to try as many of the unique menus as they want. For more information, and to see all participating restaurants and menus, visit downtownbellingham.com/chowdowntown.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.