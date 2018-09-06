Drywall and framing company marks 20th anniversary with $20K donation in Whatcom County

Drywall and framing company GK Knutson recently donated the equivalent of $20,000 to Whatcom County nonprofits in celebration of its 20 years in business.

GK Knutson pledged $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity in donations of drywall services and materials. Habitat for Humanity helps families in need build houses and helps them toward home ownership and financial independence.

GK Knutson also donated $5,000 to help sponsor the Agape Home for Women and Children’s upcoming Light in the Night Gala and Auction.

Agape Home is a program of the Lighthouse Mission.

GK Knutson was founded and owned by Greg and Kristi Knutson in 1997. It operates as a subcontractor on large commercial and government construction projects along the I-5 corridor, from Tacoma to Blaine.

 

