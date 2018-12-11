Edward Jones listed among nation’s best employers for diversity

by ehamann

Filed on 11. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Edward Jones was recently named one of America’s best employers for diversity by Forbes magazine.

Forbes and research firm Statista compiles the list of 250 companies, after surveying 30,000 U.S. employees. The gender split of companies’ management teams and boards, and active communication about diversity also factored into rankings. Edward Jones ranked No. 68 on the list.

In October, Edward Jones launched a firmwide network for female financial advisors in a pledge to bring more women into the role. The firm also launched a program focused on strengthening growth, performance and consistency of the financial advisor experience for people of color.

Edward Jones has more than 18 financial advisors in Whatcom County. For more information, visit www.edwardjones.com.