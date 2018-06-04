Equestrian riding center celebrate 25th anniversary

The Northwest Therapeutic Riding Center is celebrating its 25th year of serving Whatcom County. The center provides adaptive horsemanship and riding lessons to people of all ages and abilities.

The center began with one therapy horse and two participants, and has grown to serve 100 individuals each year, with seven therapy horses and more than 100 volunteers.

Visit www.nwtrc.org for more information.

