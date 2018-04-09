Equipment coming to Bellingham Shipping Terminal

by ehamann

The Port of Bellingham Commissioners recently authorized the purchase of the equipment needed to make the Bellingham Shipping Terminal fully operational. The equipment includes forklifts, cargo trailers, yard tractors. With growing congestion at Vancouver, British Columbia and Seattle, the Port of Bellingham is seeing an increase in perspective customers interested in the Bellingham Shipping Terminal.

The Port has made significant capital investments to the Bellingham Shipping Terminal in recent years, including modern power and stormwater systems, a new bulkhead, the clean-up of historic contamination from the Whatcom waterway and new roofs for the terminal warehouses.