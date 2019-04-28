Explore Whatcom food, farming system at May event
by ehamann
Filed on 28. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
A Bellingham event aimed at increasing awareness of the work being done in the local food system is coming to Bellingham next month. The Whatcom Food Network is holding the Spring Forum from 2-5 p.m. on May 16 at the Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 North Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham.
Every year the network holds two forums to help organizations working in the food system come together, network and discuss important topics.
Forum presenters include Patrick Durgan and Jessica Sankey from Bellingham Public Schools, Sara Southerland from Sustainable Connections, Holly O’Neil from the Whatcom Anti-hunger Coalition, and Ali Jensen from the Whatcom County Department of Health.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register visit https://whatcomfoodnetwork.org/forums/.
