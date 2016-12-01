Fairhaven chiropractor receives Chamber award
by ehamann
Dr. Richard Tran of Color Chiropractic has received recognition as one of the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry’sMVP for this month. Tran volunteers at numerous chamber events, believes in the chamber mission and is an active member of both thechamber and community. Tran and his wife Dr. Michelle Hsu have been active members of the Bellingham community for five years.
Color Chiropractic is located at 1114 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, and can be found online at www.colorchiropratic.com.
