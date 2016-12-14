Family Care Network hires new CFO
Keith Arnzen joined Family Care Network as chief financial officer. Arnzen has more than 15 years of experience in medical executive leadership positions. Most recently he served as CEO at a home care management group in Seattle and a radiology group in Tacoma. He graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in health care administration and has an MBA from the University of Washington.
Arnzen will succeed longtime CFO Kelly Beedle, who retired in September.
Family Care Network is an independant family medicine group with 12 clinic locations in Whatcom and Skagit counties. To learn more, visit www.familycarenetwork.com.
