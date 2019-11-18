Fantastic food can spice up holiday gatherings

by Admin

Selecting the right caterer can make your special event memorable, from

Bellingham to Bothell

When you think of memorable events or gatherings you’ve attended in the past year, how many involved food?

There’s a good chance many of them did, whether it was a family wedding, a retirement dinner a birthday or office party or other special occasion.

If you’re staging a special event like this, partnering with an experienced caterer is a great way to not only preserve lasting memory, but to take the worry and the work off your plate, says Kerri Lonergan- co-owner of Lombardi’s Restaurants.

“I love it when people tell me that guests from their event are still raving about the food months afterward,” she says of gatherings catered by the restaurant. “That’s often what people remember the most.”

Your party planning experts

Lombardi’s is well known for providing enjoyable dining experiences in their restaurants at the Everett Marina, in Mill (Bothell) and now at Squalicum Harbor in Bellingham. Led by Private Dining and Cater Manager Andrew Jorden, they’ve developed a solid reputation for their off-site food service excellence.

A commenter on The Knot remarked “Andrew, will do everything he possibly can to get you on the menu you want and deserve. Catering should be one of the things you need to worry about on your special day. Let Lombardi’s take care of it for you.”

The perfect private spaces

If you need a venue for your office Christmas party, retirement gathering, wedding rehearsal dinner, family reunion meal, celebration of life or other larger events, Lombardi’s restaurants have private rooms available to keep your group comfortable and enjoy a meal together.

Having people over? Ask about catering options for your party, or check out the online Party Style Take Out menu for pasta pans, appetizers, and more, designed for of six and up!

Looking for romantic waterfront dining?

Lombardi’s newest restaurant is at the center of a happening Bellingham waterfront neighborhood on Bellwether Way in scenic Squalicum Harbor. Check it out for that special one-on- dinner, family or office gathering.

Lombardi’s is well set up to help make your special event memorable. To book a date or learn more, visit lombardisitalian.com, email banquet@lombardisitalian.com or call 425-595-5001.