Farm business training program accepting new applications

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

A beginning farmer business training program is currently accepting applications for up to four new participants for 2019. Food To Bank On, facilitated by Sustainable Connections, provides farmers with business planning resources, connects beginning farmers with mentor farmers, coordinates specialized workshops and provides new market opportunities.

Participants are also paid to deliver fresh food to local food banks and shelters. County food banks, soup kitchens and women’s shelters have received more than $100,000 in local products since the program’s start in 2003.

Since the program’s inception, 52 farmers have completed the three-year program and 80 percent are still successfully farming.

To get an application of view current participants, visit the Sustainable Connections website. Applications are due Oct. 19.

Farmers seeking more information can contact Food to Bank on Coordinator Alex Smith at alex@sustainableconnections.org. For more information, visit https://sustainableconnections.org/programs/food-farming/food-to-bank-on/.