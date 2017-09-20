Farm business training project now accepting applications

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Food to Bank On, a beginning farmer business training project facilitated by Sustainable Connections, is accepting applications for up to four new participants in 2018.

The project provides farmers with business planning resources, connects beginning farmers with mentor farmers, coordinates workshops and provides new market opportunities. Participants are paid to deliver fresh food to local food banks and shelters. Since the program’s start in 2003, Whatcom County food banks, soup kitchens and women’s shelters have received close to $100,000 in local products.

Participants go through a business planning series each winter, working with peer and mentor farmers to write and rewrite their business plans. They also receive marketing assistance and free membership to Sustainable Connections. Fifty-two farmers have participated in the three-year program and 80 percent are successfully farming.

Applications for the Food to Bank On program are available on Sustainable Connection’s website and are due Oct. 20. For more information, contact coordinator Alex Smith at alex@sustainableconnections.org, or visit https://sustainableconnections.org/programs/food-farming/food-to-bank-on/.