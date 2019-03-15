February 2019 business licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 15. Mar, 2019 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Double Division, 4464 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, California, 604398773
Leakredemptions, 27215 10th Drive Ne, Arlington, 604367671
College Pro Painters Edn 2019, 11635 Se 58th St., Bellevue, 604393747
Champion Spa LLC, 3080 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 603542720
Style By Nataliya, 127 W Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604014092
Andrew Leese, 1010 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 602117171
Knotty X Nature, 2115 Cody Ave., Bellingham, 604054766
Aurelius Biotherapeutics, LLC, 720 Virginia St., Bellingham, 603429986
Mumm’s Heating, 3610 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 603286045
Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Dba Caliber Loans, Inc., 2500 Elm St., Bellingham, 600630770
Think Bone Consulting, Inc., 421 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 602656010
Silent Sidekick, 4914 E Oregon St., Bellingham, 601902318
Sassy Shears, 2207 Elm St., Bellingham, 602559704
Sea Mar Community Health Centers, 800 E Chestnut St., Bellingham, 600537278
Mgm Consulting, 734 Fuchsia Loop, Bellingham, 602832791
Mallory Safety And Supply LLC, 355 Ohio St., Bellingham, 603061535
Grants Burgers, 2601 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 602960820
Hilde Meadow, 1811 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, 602717362
Euro Tailor, 1333 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 603493775
Catalytica Inc., 2418 Elm St., Bellingham, 602835060
Green Truck Vii Limited Partnership, 921 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603526092
Paul Madriani, Inc, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 602596225
Olivia Hahnel Studio, 3201 Brandywine Way, Bellingham, 602969503
Central Welding Supply Company, 4282 Pacific Hwy, Bellingham, 600171348
Ann Kiesau M.D., PLLC, 1765 Aquila Court, Bellingham, 603589586
Green Truck Vi Limited Partnership, 921 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603522683
Phoebe Wahl LLC, 2311 Iron St., Bellingham, 604228126
Kent Adjusting Services LLC, 3591 S Grace Lane, Bellingham, 604232028
Salty Chance, 2523 Victor St., Bellingham, 602997234
Authentic Transformations, LLC, 1112 11th St., Bellingham, 604016269
Zakiah L Avallah, 1300 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604182611
Dallani Villanueva La Voz Sensual De La Cumbia LLC, 2815 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604286847
Junior Flooring And Construction LLC, 4208 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604141650
Bubbie’s Treatrs LLC, 4165 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604143279
Nwfoldyoga LLC, 2008 I St., Bellingham, 604329522
Select Rehabilitation LLC, 4415 Columbine Drive, Bellingham, 604087462
4299 Bellingham, LLC, 4299 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604092820
Mendrell Miller, LLC, 4203 Consolidation Ave., Bellingham, 604217684
Northwest Hypnosis Center, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604331539
Acousti-co., 1200 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 600411690
Plateau Security Advisors, LLC, 4163 Aurora Loop, Bellingham, 604121329
Apex Fitness Nw, LLC, 1708 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604340770
Sensibly Sprouted, 1344 King St., Bellingham, 604142897
Alexander Knight Acupuncture, Inc., 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604310928
Io Management Company, LLC, 3800 Byron Ave., Bellingham, 604347022
Skyforge LLC, 424 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604274333
Kocsis Computer And Bookkeeping Service LLC, 2506 Sylvan St., Bellingham, 604338231
Enviro4orce LLC, 1115 34th St., Bellingham, 604347295
Angela Prater Design Studio, 127 S Garden Terrace, Bellingham, 604328899
Fleet Futures Trading Advisory, LLC, 26 Sunflower Circle, Bellingham, 604369810
Anesthesia Consultants Northwest, PLLC, 4600 Anderson Way, Bellingham, 604340659
Border Bro’s Taco Shop, 2024 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604351985
Kestrel Creative LLC, 1348 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604269610
Built By Sage, LLC, 5226 Eagle Flyway, Bellingham, 604356378
Spilt Milk Nannies Bellingham LLC, 202 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604346421
Wof, 615 Carolina Street, Bellingham, 604401533
Progressive Framing Services, 2406 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604338100
1308-1320 Cornwall, LLC, 1320 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604336444
Sprint Construction LLC, 197 Kline Road, Bellingham, 604401408
Thousand Acre Cider House, 109 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604363277
Bayside Consulting Services LLC, 203 Bayside Pl, Bellingham, 604389276
Gather + Fresh LLC, 517 32nd St., Bellingham, 604372599
Brad Sobjack, LLC, 2422 Crestline Drive, Bellingham, 604386129
Whatcom Memorial Day Parade, 3636 Kansas St., Bellingham, 604378748
Devine Lashes (By Mackenzie Devine), 1130-b Mukluk Pl, Bellingham, 604356303
Hoban Construction Inc, 2220 Lynn St., Bellingham, 604374704
Shibumi LLC, 33 Green Hill Road, Bellingham, 604388811
Nook Collective Design, 3738 James St., Bellingham, 604402267
Schweinhaus Biergarten, 1330 N State St., Bellingham, 604381193
Point Roberts Auto Freight, 3975 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 604383883
Forage Floral Studio, 3031 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604384659
Maverick Construction, 11 Valley Crest Way, Bellingham, 604384214
Cannabidiol Supply Network LLC, 496 S State St., Bellingham, 604392561
Leone Enterprises LLC, 2913 Broad St., Bellingham, 604389579
Ferrous Fabrication LLC, 3732 York St., Bellingham, 604387671
Alison Marie Properties LLC, 2211 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604380845
Sjb Transition Support Consultant, 1511 N State St., Bellingham, 604385733
A Rooted Life Psychotherapy, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 604402258
Marshall Services, 1655 Summit Ct, Bellingham, 604371735
Lincicum Solutions, 1511 N State St., Bellingham, 604384048
Silkii Usa, LLC, 1251 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604388444
Nexus Global Marketing Group, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604385840
The Woodsmith Construction, 50 Sudden Valley Drive, Bellingham, 604385825
Irongate Equipment Service LLC, 2123 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604402736
Proud Squirrel, 3010 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 604377693
Moretto Consulting, 1693 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, 604403273
Dr. Marianna Wright, Nd, Pllc, 9 Tumbling Water Drive, Bellingham, 604384622
Triangle Studios, 204 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604386599
The Production Post, 1311 37th St., Bellingham, 604393663
Sugar Sugar, 1420 King St., Bellingham, 604385533
Jett Movement Academy, LLC, 819 Christian Way, Bellingham, 604392539
Regal Pllc, 2216 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604388425
Schuyler Shelloner, 485 31st St., Bellingham, 604400769
Swan’s Partnership, 4350 Pacific Hwy, Bellingham, 604402442
Cascadia Vending LLC, 3102 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604391560
Wrightsizing, LLC, 217 Bayside Pl, Bellingham, 604393116
Black Beard LLC, 2118 E Hemmi Road, Bellingham, 604378688
Bkco Mortgage, LLC, 2211 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604387774
Clean Washington, 3166 Studio Ln, Bellingham, 604400919
Jessica Downing, 5154 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604400779
Kendall-weed Enterprises, 3027 Alvarado Drive, Bellingham, 604395818
Kk American Asian Mix, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604395030
Access Mental Health, LLC, 315 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604404962
Front Door Chef, 513 Ridgeway Drive, Bellingham, 604395252
The Brain Initiative, 2805 Woodridge Drive, Bellingham, 604387778
Ruben Gomez, 701 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604397084
Schneider Contracting LLC, 512 Darby Drive, Bellingham, 604385542
Elevate, 2713 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604396337
Dotdotsmile Natalie Eining, 3310 Sussex Drive, Bellingham, 604385528
Sell Sande Holdings LLC, 2715 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604391725
Chattyirc, 2808 Pacific St., Bellingham, 604398429
Tech-in-place, 3868 Primrose Ln, Bellingham, 604406209
Bellingham Body Company, 3166 Studio Ln, Bellingham, 604399545
Root To Petal Urban Farm, LLC, 1414 E Victor St., Bellingham, 604402715
Raj Sandhu, 4277 Spring Creek Ln, Bellingham, 604387809
Hardscape & Landscape Const., 1018 Sehome Ave., Bellingham, 604394089
Taylor Webb, 3180 Adams Ave., Bellingham, 604402360
Ktz Inc., 1020 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604378067
Cascade Repair & Maintenance LLC, 2917 Cascade Pl, Bellingham, 604399186
Aly Joy Photography, 2126 Wildflower Way, Bellingham, 604406203
Scocon LLC, 1700 8th St., Bellingham, 604404927
Pattys House Cleaning, 2527 Verona St., Bellingham, 604389792
Nw Alchemy Yoga, 2611 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604381038
Michael B Ersser, 3423 Sussex Drive, Bellingham, 604379785
Maritime Capital, LLC, 2623 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604394947
Tttransport, 2712 Erie St., Bellingham, 604394060
Jacob Feingold, 2610 Grant St., Bellingham, 604405813
Lauren Freeman Massage LLC, 1110 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 604386854
Dk Home Care Service, 3309 Hollywood Ave., Bellingham, 604404202
Lupine & Stone, 719 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604401940
Entertainment 4 U, 1910 J St., Bellingham, 604393232
Jon Marttin Consulting, 1200 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604394059
Sacred Spaces, 1247 Racine St., Bellingham, 604399921
Team Curtis, 2806 Russell St., Bellingham, 604389988
Rainworx LLC, 3064 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, 604401323
Country Sugar Cupcakes, 2802 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604391903
Therapeutic Solutions, 467c 31st St., Bellingham, 604402467
Arturo H Cazares, 3304 Bennett Drive, Bellingham, 604397514
Sandeep Kaur, 3801 E Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604385465
Mr. Handyman Of Greater Bellingham, 2104 Posey Ct, Bellingham, 604390950
Chuckanut Acupuncture, 1505 36th St., Bellingham, 604404747
Calloway Warnick Assistance, 1471 Moore St., Bellingham, 604404533
Summit Trampoline Park, 4329 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604394530
We Speak, 710 Sunset Pond Ln, Bellingham, 604385028
Enver Isakovic, 4212 E Oregon St., Bellingham, 604387532
Will Rice Photography, 2915 Huntington St., Bellingham, 604405824
Stephanie Dethlefs, 3038 W Alpine Drive, Bellingham, 604393741
Satinderjeet Kaur Gill, 4769 Hadley St., Bellingham, 604392889
Pivotal Physical Therapy And Performance, 2208 D St., Bellingham, 604400272
Troy Adam Cole, 203 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604400168
Cascade Yoga, 1424 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604385672
Kristen Tarr, 816 Key St., Bellingham, 604410001
Jeanette L Lim, 2514 Park St., Bellingham, 604386953
Robert Iverson, 4821 E Oregon St., Bellingham, 604408733
Clever 360 Photography, 1716 Edwards Ct, Bellingham, 604393773
Alicia Yoga LLC, 1440 10th St., Bellingham, 604395686
Addicting Games, Inc, 2307 A St., Bellingham, 604401337
Daniel Jeffrey, 1814 W North St., Bellingham, 604405425
College Pro Painters Djk 2019, 1204 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604381798
Rekohn, 4244 Wintergreen Cir, Bellingham, 604406600
Yevgeniy Androshchuk, 2816 Queen St., Bellingham, 604395285
Dale Mason-newell, 5862 Laurel Ridge Way, Bellingham, 604403160
Thebrendan, 619 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604410148
K9 Track Nw, 3112 Pinewood Ave., Bellingham, 604408711
Greg David Crabtree, 1305 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604408213
Sandra R Schulze Photography, 2803 Azalea Pl, Bellingham, 604388560
Wtf Where S The Food, 5967 Lamberto Pl, Bellingham, 604404150
Tiffany Geaudreau, 2329 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604395129
Gavriele Greenwald Counseling, 1440 10th St., Bellingham, 604412243
Bellingham Bay Dental, 1118 Finnegan Way, Belllingham, 604385566
Ms. Wheelchair Washington-america, 7957 Carson Road, Blaine, 604402718
Leverage Contracting, 4235 Cody Road, Blaine, 604384090
Spade Construction, 353 E St., Blaine, 604384985
David Starr, 5391 Salish Road, Blaine, 604385673
Nw Building & Repair LLC, 8254 Breeze Loop, Blaine, 604404142
Kairos Services LLC, 18927 Routon Ln, Burlington, 604222399
Diana Carrillo Consulting, 413 Avon Ave., Burlington, 604385477
Les Gourmands Farm, 20962 Lafayette Road, Burlington, 604404006
Michael Steven Snyder, 408 Caroline St., Burlington, 604391432
Roger William Head, 983 Berkley Drive, Camano Island, 604363457
Bio Management Northwest, 19215 Se 34th St., Camas, 602824454
D2 (Squared) Industrial Services, LLC, 300 E Business Way, Cincinnati, Ohio, 604393324
Kc Homes LLC, 5675 Mt Baker Hwy, Deming, 604333239
Homesource Handyman Services, 7744 Uphill Drive, Deming, 604400842
Vesla Kazimer, 4808 Mosquito Lake Road, Deming, 604406527
Pacificnorthwestproduction, 1413 21st St., Everett, 604352707
Carmona Construction LLC, 3229 Pine St., Everett, 603451781
Cole Painting, 7399 Goodwin Road, Everson, 604048573
B And M Construction LLC, 6868 Vista Drive, Ferndale, 604257285
Aph Construction LLC, 1789 Kaas Road, Ferndale, 604350571
Alyssa Clark, 1297 Paradise Road, Ferndale, 604384281
Cwkababysitting, 2199 Augustine Drive, Ferndale, 604382474
Thai Khao Klong, 5966 Monument Drive, Ferndale, 604404223
Burden Enterprises, 3775 Prevost Way, Ferndale, 604411560
Aaa Contractors, 24820 Pacific Highway Sout, Kent, 602884326
Scottish Country Shop, 5200 Meadows Road, Lake Oswego, Oregon, 604408351
Heart Centered Reiki, LLC, 2077 Mercedes Drive, Lynden, 603435275
Drew Vander Meulen Interior Design, LLC, 104 Front St. , Lynden, 603552173
True North Contracting, 135 Park View Drive, Lynden, 601674697
Marco Andres Daniel, 1760 Eastwood Way, Lynden, 602028036
Bellingham Game Company, 747 E Del Ray Drive, Lynden, 604377425
Mullen Home Restoration, 6789 La Bello Drive, Lynden, 604404016
Pacific Training Group, 1251 Van Dyk Road, Lynden, 604381759
Allstar Lighting LLC, 3723 Serene Way, Lynnwood, 604150933
Jlynn Francke, 8635 Golden Valley Drive, Maple Falls, 604392230
Kelly Blasting, 711 Beach Ave., Marysville, 604406521
Thaxton Parkinson, Pllc, 9311 Se 36th St. , Mercer Island, 602805965
Wolfe Fire Protection, Inc., 17321 Tye St. Se , Monroe, 602377322
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems, 1900 Airport Road, Monroe, North Carolina, 603273879
Margaret’s Staffing Services, 118 S Baker St., Mount Vernon, 604392725
Bison Services, 2418 E Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, 604404966
Brightview Enterprise Solutions LLC, 6530 W Campus Oval, New Albany, Ohio, 602952716
Thinq Technologies Inc, 5420 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, North Carolina, 604384005
Cascade Sports And Tennis Court Surfacing, 430 Sw 4th Place, Renton, 604346174
Christensen, Inc., 1060 Jadwin Ave., Richland, 600365962
At&T Solutions Inc., 1010 N Saint Marys St., San Antonio, Texas, 601758286
Brittany Dymond Photography, 711 Bellevue Ave. E, Seattle, 604395283
Mothers Roots, 18061 9th Ave. Ne, Shoreline, 604352047
Olga And Nelson Services, 316 Front St., Sumas, 604397008
Cristobal, 607 Arthurs Way, Sumas, 604403703
American Chemical And Supply, 12406 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver, 604381144
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.