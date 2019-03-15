February 2019 business licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Mar, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Double Division, 4464 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, California, 604398773

Leakredemptions, 27215 10th Drive Ne, Arlington, 604367671

College Pro Painters Edn 2019, 11635 Se 58th St., Bellevue, 604393747

Champion Spa LLC, 3080 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 603542720

Style By Nataliya, 127 W Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604014092

Andrew Leese, 1010 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 602117171

Knotty X Nature, 2115 Cody Ave., Bellingham, 604054766

Aurelius Biotherapeutics, LLC, 720 Virginia St., Bellingham, 603429986

Mumm’s Heating, 3610 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 603286045

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Dba Caliber Loans, Inc., 2500 Elm St., Bellingham, 600630770

Think Bone Consulting, Inc., 421 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 602656010

Silent Sidekick, 4914 E Oregon St., Bellingham, 601902318

Sassy Shears, 2207 Elm St., Bellingham, 602559704

Sea Mar Community Health Centers, 800 E Chestnut St., Bellingham, 600537278

Mgm Consulting, 734 Fuchsia Loop, Bellingham, 602832791

Mallory Safety And Supply LLC, 355 Ohio St., Bellingham, 603061535

Grants Burgers, 2601 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 602960820

Hilde Meadow, 1811 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, 602717362

Euro Tailor, 1333 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 603493775

Catalytica Inc., 2418 Elm St., Bellingham, 602835060

Green Truck Vii Limited Partnership, 921 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603526092

Paul Madriani, Inc, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 602596225

Olivia Hahnel Studio, 3201 Brandywine Way, Bellingham, 602969503

Central Welding Supply Company, 4282 Pacific Hwy, Bellingham, 600171348

Ann Kiesau M.D., PLLC, 1765 Aquila Court, Bellingham, 603589586

Green Truck Vi Limited Partnership, 921 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 603522683

Phoebe Wahl LLC, 2311 Iron St., Bellingham, 604228126

Kent Adjusting Services LLC, 3591 S Grace Lane, Bellingham, 604232028

Salty Chance, 2523 Victor St., Bellingham, 602997234

Authentic Transformations, LLC, 1112 11th St., Bellingham, 604016269

Zakiah L Avallah, 1300 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604182611

Dallani Villanueva La Voz Sensual De La Cumbia LLC, 2815 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604286847

Junior Flooring And Construction LLC, 4208 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604141650

Bubbie’s Treatrs LLC, 4165 Hannegan Road, Bellingham, 604143279

Nwfoldyoga LLC, 2008 I St., Bellingham, 604329522

Select Rehabilitation LLC, 4415 Columbine Drive, Bellingham, 604087462

4299 Bellingham, LLC, 4299 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604092820

Mendrell Miller, LLC, 4203 Consolidation Ave., Bellingham, 604217684

Northwest Hypnosis Center, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604331539

Acousti-co., 1200 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 600411690

Plateau Security Advisors, LLC, 4163 Aurora Loop, Bellingham, 604121329

Apex Fitness Nw, LLC, 1708 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604340770

Sensibly Sprouted, 1344 King St., Bellingham, 604142897

Alexander Knight Acupuncture, Inc., 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604310928

Io Management Company, LLC, 3800 Byron Ave., Bellingham, 604347022

Skyforge LLC, 424 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604274333

Kocsis Computer And Bookkeeping Service LLC, 2506 Sylvan St., Bellingham, 604338231

Enviro4orce LLC, 1115 34th St., Bellingham, 604347295

Angela Prater Design Studio, 127 S Garden Terrace, Bellingham, 604328899

Fleet Futures Trading Advisory, LLC, 26 Sunflower Circle, Bellingham, 604369810

Anesthesia Consultants Northwest, PLLC, 4600 Anderson Way, Bellingham, 604340659

Border Bro’s Taco Shop, 2024 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604351985

Kestrel Creative LLC, 1348 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604269610

Built By Sage, LLC, 5226 Eagle Flyway, Bellingham, 604356378

Spilt Milk Nannies Bellingham LLC, 202 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604346421

Wof, 615 Carolina Street, Bellingham, 604401533

Progressive Framing Services, 2406 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604338100

1308-1320 Cornwall, LLC, 1320 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604336444

Sprint Construction LLC, 197 Kline Road, Bellingham, 604401408

Thousand Acre Cider House, 109 Grand Ave., Bellingham, 604363277

Bayside Consulting Services LLC, 203 Bayside Pl, Bellingham, 604389276

Gather + Fresh LLC, 517 32nd St., Bellingham, 604372599

Brad Sobjack, LLC, 2422 Crestline Drive, Bellingham, 604386129

Whatcom Memorial Day Parade, 3636 Kansas St., Bellingham, 604378748

Devine Lashes (By Mackenzie Devine), 1130-b Mukluk Pl, Bellingham, 604356303

Hoban Construction Inc, 2220 Lynn St., Bellingham, 604374704

Shibumi LLC, 33 Green Hill Road, Bellingham, 604388811

Nook Collective Design, 3738 James St., Bellingham, 604402267

Schweinhaus Biergarten, 1330 N State St., Bellingham, 604381193

Point Roberts Auto Freight, 3975 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 604383883

Forage Floral Studio, 3031 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604384659

Maverick Construction, 11 Valley Crest Way, Bellingham, 604384214

Cannabidiol Supply Network LLC, 496 S State St., Bellingham, 604392561

Leone Enterprises LLC, 2913 Broad St., Bellingham, 604389579

Ferrous Fabrication LLC, 3732 York St., Bellingham, 604387671

Alison Marie Properties LLC, 2211 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604380845

Sjb Transition Support Consultant, 1511 N State St., Bellingham, 604385733

A Rooted Life Psychotherapy, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 604402258

Marshall Services, 1655 Summit Ct, Bellingham, 604371735

Lincicum Solutions, 1511 N State St., Bellingham, 604384048

Silkii Usa, LLC, 1251 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604388444

Nexus Global Marketing Group, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604385840

The Woodsmith Construction, 50 Sudden Valley Drive, Bellingham, 604385825

Irongate Equipment Service LLC, 2123 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604402736

Proud Squirrel, 3010 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 604377693

Moretto Consulting, 1693 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, 604403273

Dr. Marianna Wright, Nd, Pllc, 9 Tumbling Water Drive, Bellingham, 604384622

Triangle Studios, 204 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604386599

The Production Post, 1311 37th St., Bellingham, 604393663

Sugar Sugar, 1420 King St., Bellingham, 604385533

Jett Movement Academy, LLC, 819 Christian Way, Bellingham, 604392539

Regal Pllc, 2216 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604388425

Schuyler Shelloner, 485 31st St., Bellingham, 604400769

Swan’s Partnership, 4350 Pacific Hwy, Bellingham, 604402442

Cascadia Vending LLC, 3102 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604391560

Wrightsizing, LLC, 217 Bayside Pl, Bellingham, 604393116

Black Beard LLC, 2118 E Hemmi Road, Bellingham, 604378688

Bkco Mortgage, LLC, 2211 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604387774

Clean Washington, 3166 Studio Ln, Bellingham, 604400919

Jessica Downing, 5154 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604400779

Kendall-weed Enterprises, 3027 Alvarado Drive, Bellingham, 604395818

Kk American Asian Mix, 1100 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604395030

Access Mental Health, LLC, 315 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604404962

Front Door Chef, 513 Ridgeway Drive, Bellingham, 604395252

The Brain Initiative, 2805 Woodridge Drive, Bellingham, 604387778

Ruben Gomez, 701 N Forest St., Bellingham, 604397084

Schneider Contracting LLC, 512 Darby Drive, Bellingham, 604385542

Elevate, 2713 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604396337

Dotdotsmile Natalie Eining, 3310 Sussex Drive, Bellingham, 604385528

Sell Sande Holdings LLC, 2715 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604391725

Chattyirc, 2808 Pacific St., Bellingham, 604398429

Tech-in-place, 3868 Primrose Ln, Bellingham, 604406209

Bellingham Body Company, 3166 Studio Ln, Bellingham, 604399545

Root To Petal Urban Farm, LLC, 1414 E Victor St., Bellingham, 604402715

Raj Sandhu, 4277 Spring Creek Ln, Bellingham, 604387809

Hardscape & Landscape Const., 1018 Sehome Ave., Bellingham, 604394089

Taylor Webb, 3180 Adams Ave., Bellingham, 604402360

Ktz Inc., 1020 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604378067

Cascade Repair & Maintenance LLC, 2917 Cascade Pl, Bellingham, 604399186

Aly Joy Photography, 2126 Wildflower Way, Bellingham, 604406203

Scocon LLC, 1700 8th St., Bellingham, 604404927

Pattys House Cleaning, 2527 Verona St., Bellingham, 604389792

Nw Alchemy Yoga, 2611 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604381038

Michael B Ersser, 3423 Sussex Drive, Bellingham, 604379785

Maritime Capital, LLC, 2623 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604394947

Tttransport, 2712 Erie St., Bellingham, 604394060

Jacob Feingold, 2610 Grant St., Bellingham, 604405813

Lauren Freeman Massage LLC, 1110 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 604386854

Dk Home Care Service, 3309 Hollywood Ave., Bellingham, 604404202

Lupine & Stone, 719 Donovan Ave., Bellingham, 604401940

Entertainment 4 U, 1910 J St., Bellingham, 604393232

Jon Marttin Consulting, 1200 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604394059

Sacred Spaces, 1247 Racine St., Bellingham, 604399921

Team Curtis, 2806 Russell St., Bellingham, 604389988

Rainworx LLC, 3064 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, 604401323

Country Sugar Cupcakes, 2802 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604391903

Therapeutic Solutions, 467c 31st St., Bellingham, 604402467

Arturo H Cazares, 3304 Bennett Drive, Bellingham, 604397514

Sandeep Kaur, 3801 E Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604385465

Mr. Handyman Of Greater Bellingham, 2104 Posey Ct, Bellingham, 604390950

Chuckanut Acupuncture, 1505 36th St., Bellingham, 604404747

Calloway Warnick Assistance, 1471 Moore St., Bellingham, 604404533

Summit Trampoline Park, 4329 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604394530

We Speak, 710 Sunset Pond Ln, Bellingham, 604385028

Enver Isakovic, 4212 E Oregon St., Bellingham, 604387532

Will Rice Photography, 2915 Huntington St., Bellingham, 604405824

Stephanie Dethlefs, 3038 W Alpine Drive, Bellingham, 604393741

Satinderjeet Kaur Gill, 4769 Hadley St., Bellingham, 604392889

Pivotal Physical Therapy And Performance, 2208 D St., Bellingham, 604400272

Troy Adam Cole, 203 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604400168

Cascade Yoga, 1424 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604385672

Kristen Tarr, 816 Key St., Bellingham, 604410001

Jeanette L Lim, 2514 Park St., Bellingham, 604386953

Robert Iverson, 4821 E Oregon St., Bellingham, 604408733

Clever 360 Photography, 1716 Edwards Ct, Bellingham, 604393773

Alicia Yoga LLC, 1440 10th St., Bellingham, 604395686

Addicting Games, Inc, 2307 A St., Bellingham, 604401337

Daniel Jeffrey, 1814 W North St., Bellingham, 604405425

College Pro Painters Djk 2019, 1204 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604381798

Rekohn, 4244 Wintergreen Cir, Bellingham, 604406600

Yevgeniy Androshchuk, 2816 Queen St., Bellingham, 604395285

Dale Mason-newell, 5862 Laurel Ridge Way, Bellingham, 604403160

Thebrendan, 619 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604410148

K9 Track Nw, 3112 Pinewood Ave., Bellingham, 604408711

Greg David Crabtree, 1305 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604408213

Sandra R Schulze Photography, 2803 Azalea Pl, Bellingham, 604388560

Wtf Where S The Food, 5967 Lamberto Pl, Bellingham, 604404150

Tiffany Geaudreau, 2329 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604395129

Gavriele Greenwald Counseling, 1440 10th St., Bellingham, 604412243

Bellingham Bay Dental, 1118 Finnegan Way, Belllingham, 604385566

Ms. Wheelchair Washington-america, 7957 Carson Road, Blaine, 604402718

Leverage Contracting, 4235 Cody Road, Blaine, 604384090

Spade Construction, 353 E St., Blaine, 604384985

David Starr, 5391 Salish Road, Blaine, 604385673

Nw Building & Repair LLC, 8254 Breeze Loop, Blaine, 604404142

Kairos Services LLC, 18927 Routon Ln, Burlington, 604222399

Diana Carrillo Consulting, 413 Avon Ave., Burlington, 604385477

Les Gourmands Farm, 20962 Lafayette Road, Burlington, 604404006

Michael Steven Snyder, 408 Caroline St., Burlington, 604391432

Roger William Head, 983 Berkley Drive, Camano Island, 604363457

Bio Management Northwest, 19215 Se 34th St., Camas, 602824454

D2 (Squared) Industrial Services, LLC, 300 E Business Way, Cincinnati, Ohio, 604393324

Kc Homes LLC, 5675 Mt Baker Hwy, Deming, 604333239

Homesource Handyman Services, 7744 Uphill Drive, Deming, 604400842

Vesla Kazimer, 4808 Mosquito Lake Road, Deming, 604406527

Pacificnorthwestproduction, 1413 21st St., Everett, 604352707

Carmona Construction LLC, 3229 Pine St., Everett, 603451781

Cole Painting, 7399 Goodwin Road, Everson, 604048573

B And M Construction LLC, 6868 Vista Drive, Ferndale, 604257285

Aph Construction LLC, 1789 Kaas Road, Ferndale, 604350571

Alyssa Clark, 1297 Paradise Road, Ferndale, 604384281

Cwkababysitting, 2199 Augustine Drive, Ferndale, 604382474

Thai Khao Klong, 5966 Monument Drive, Ferndale, 604404223

Burden Enterprises, 3775 Prevost Way, Ferndale, 604411560

Aaa Contractors, 24820 Pacific Highway Sout, Kent, 602884326

Scottish Country Shop, 5200 Meadows Road, Lake Oswego, Oregon, 604408351

Heart Centered Reiki, LLC, 2077 Mercedes Drive, Lynden, 603435275

Drew Vander Meulen Interior Design, LLC, 104 Front St. , Lynden, 603552173

True North Contracting, 135 Park View Drive, Lynden, 601674697

Marco Andres Daniel, 1760 Eastwood Way, Lynden, 602028036

Bellingham Game Company, 747 E Del Ray Drive, Lynden, 604377425

Mullen Home Restoration, 6789 La Bello Drive, Lynden, 604404016

Pacific Training Group, 1251 Van Dyk Road, Lynden, 604381759

Allstar Lighting LLC, 3723 Serene Way, Lynnwood, 604150933

Jlynn Francke, 8635 Golden Valley Drive, Maple Falls, 604392230

Kelly Blasting, 711 Beach Ave., Marysville, 604406521

Thaxton Parkinson, Pllc, 9311 Se 36th St. , Mercer Island, 602805965

Wolfe Fire Protection, Inc., 17321 Tye St. Se , Monroe, 602377322

Assa Abloy Entrance Systems, 1900 Airport Road, Monroe, North Carolina, 603273879

Margaret’s Staffing Services, 118 S Baker St., Mount Vernon, 604392725

Bison Services, 2418 E Kincaid St., Mount Vernon, 604404966

Brightview Enterprise Solutions LLC, 6530 W Campus Oval, New Albany, Ohio, 602952716

Thinq Technologies Inc, 5420 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, North Carolina, 604384005

Cascade Sports And Tennis Court Surfacing, 430 Sw 4th Place, Renton, 604346174

Christensen, Inc., 1060 Jadwin Ave., Richland, 600365962

At&T Solutions Inc., 1010 N Saint Marys St., San Antonio, Texas, 601758286

Brittany Dymond Photography, 711 Bellevue Ave. E, Seattle, 604395283

Mothers Roots, 18061 9th Ave. Ne, Shoreline, 604352047

Olga And Nelson Services, 316 Front St., Sumas, 604397008

Cristobal, 607 Arthurs Way, Sumas, 604403703

American Chemical And Supply, 12406 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver, 604381144