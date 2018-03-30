February business licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 30. Mar, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in February, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Lakeside Industries Bellingham Division, 703 E Laurel Road, Bellingham, 601106847

Aappn, 1229 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 601648974

Games Workshop Retail, Inc. D/B/A Warhammer, 1200 10th St., Bellingham, 601910676

Tech Help, 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, 601927569

Terra Nostra LLC, 101 Soundview Road, Bellingham, 602230291

Washington Fire Safety Supply, 1116 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 602571786

Dandelion Organic Delivery, LLC, 1557 Country Lane, Bellingham, 602869127

Chris Nodder Consulting LLC, 1227 Clearbrook Place, Bellingham, 602974367

Dorcas Nung Lmft, 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, 602994962

Ryan Goelzenleuchter LLC, 1138 Puget St., Bellingham, 603049865

J.Shop, 168 E Smith Road, Bellingham, 603065251

My Ride Share, 5379 Bellaire Drive, Bellingham, 603078851

Lunchbox Audio, 4041 Bakerview Spur, Bellingham, 603093803

New Heights North Landscaping, 4037 Belltown Ct, Bellingham, 603197665

Naknek Seafood, 1323 St Paul St., Bellingham, 603304844

Mind Body Integrative Therapy, Pllc, 2215 Elm St., Bellingham, 603376773

Lash Be A Lady, 115 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 603379785

Hypersecu, Inc., 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, 603387487

Padia Pressure Washing, 829 Samish Way, Bellingham, 603389232

Acquire Bright, LLC, 3003 Huntington St., Bellingham, 603390214

Advanced Practice Solutions, LLC, 1400 King St., Bellingham, 603410039

Mcallister Appraisal Services, LLC, 120 Highland Drive, Bellingham, 603439021

Platt Electric Supply, Inc, 1825 Ellis St., Bellingham, 603460287

Boost Mobile, 4220 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603476970

Andrew Armstrong, Phd, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 603512558

Little Bugs Consignment, 2400 Yew St., Bellingham, 603617471

Sage L Willis Phd Pllc, 2306 Harris Ave Apt, Bellingham, 604048069

Bare Skin Care, 2506 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604058857

Rebecca’s Tangolife, 2610 Likely Ct, Bellingham, 604105615

Tiny Bird Tattoo, 909 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604107255

Dena Netherton, LLC, 3312 Sussex Drive, Bellingham, 604114787

Neeleman Law Group, P.C., 1007 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604115710

Chef’s Kitchen Pantry, 2530 Yew St., Bellingham, 604121307

Papa’s Pops LLC, 1021 24th St., Bellingham, 604128810

Bellingham Beer Garden, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham, 604137902

Hkim Shooting LLC, 2724 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604139371

Logicgate LLC, 1108 Inverness Ln, Bellingham, 604146646

Sova Skin Solutions, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604151457

Any Lab Test Now, 1225 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham, 604153820

Pairodicegames, 4152 Meridian, Bellingham, 604164535

Ko Training Grounds LLC, 1680 Baker Creek Place, Bellingham, 604167005

Hateknots LLC, 817 Blueberry Ln, Bellingham, 604168124

Metabahn LLC, 2329 Whitworth Ct, Bellingham, 604174313

Fabrice Tchekou Design LLC, 3104 Racine St., Bellingham, 604176197

F&G Hospitality Group LLC, 2522 Vining St., Bellingham, 604183002

Guest House Inn, 805 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604183212

Law Office Of Benjamin A. Pepper, Pllc, 1414 F St., Bellingham, 604186395

Blue Painting, 516 Sterling Dr, Bellingham, 604195716

Harris 45, 3436 Airport Drive, Bellingham, 604199840

West Invest, LLC, 1801 F St., Bellingham, 604202711

Qnq, LLC, 1000 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604202739

Unified Communicatoins, 3166 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, 604202970

Opera Bakery LLC, 1206 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604204484

Fox And Thistle LLC, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604206647

Black Pearl Asian Fusion LLC, 1317 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604209791

Blue Heron Law LLC, 206 Morey Ave., Bellingham, 604209888

Andrea Lahr Pllc, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604210866

Cascade Valuation Service, LLC, 1421 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604211933

Chago Tattoos, 1315 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604212297

Om Clar, 316 E Mcleod Rd, Bellingham, 604212605

Power Washing Pro’s LLC, 1412 E Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604212665

Here For A Good Time Party Rentals, 4462 Rural Ave., Bellingham, 604213190

24th Street LLC, 1028 14th St., Bellingham, 604213292

Matthew Kulp, 907 Yew St., Bellingham, 604214185

Silje Watson, 700 16th St., Bellingham, 604214287

Vader Consulting, 2315 King St., Bellingham, 604214549

Carond Transportation, 715 High St., Bellingham, 604214890

Cucina Express, 4209 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604214920

Mark A. Zajac, Cpa, 874 Timberlake Way, Bellingham, 604214950

Marketworks LLC, 1201 13th St., Bellingham, 604215120

The Inhabit Project, 1412 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604215196

Green Plains Inc., 2109 Sentinel Ct, Bellingham, 604215596

Starlily Research LLC, 3705 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604215730

Inner Composure Yoga, 749 Coronado Ave., Bellingham, 604216237

Thorough Housekeeping Company, Majestic Drive, Bellingham, 604216244

Jerret Anderson Services, 1616 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604216265

Davidson Fallon, 1506 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604216359

Printapotamus, 1535 Marine Drive, Bellingham, 604216384

Peek-a-bump, 5380 Bel West Drive, Bellingham, 604216610

Nancy Mcmaster Cpa Pllc, 1810 Eldridge Ave., Bellingham, 604216888

Hollander Development, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604217267

Majestic Adventures LLC, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 604217646

Sro Realty LLC, 512 38th St., Bellingham, 604217660

Ocean Beach Samples, 3930 Affinity Ln, Bellingham, 604217756

Michael Mcdaniel, 615 E Maryland St., Bellingham, 604218113

Rb Power Design, 1542 Valhalla St., Bellingham, 604218211

Spavana LLC, 77 Windward Drive, Bellingham, 604218599

Promercali Language Services, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604218736

Edco Design LLC, 2420 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604218787

Tokyo House, 1719 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604218813

Wonderful Buffet, 4365 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604218858

Sunnyland Suite, 2220 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604218925

Teri’s Leopold Barbershop, 1230 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604219339

Le Theatre Des Sans Soucis, 1731 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604219360

Jennifer E Parker, 1204 W North St., Bellingham, 604219484

Conor T Jensen, 4204 Honeysuckle Place, Bellingham, 604220069

Eb Translations, LLC, 3366 Southbend Place, Bellingham, 604220339

Cassandra L Knight, Lac, Eamp, 1405 Fraser St., Bellingham, 604220455

Deanna Marie Ginter, 545 E Kellogg Rd, Bellingham, 604220586

Kevin F Coleman, 3109 Maple Ridge Ct, Bellingham, 604220652

Mike Joseph Neal, 6 Creekside Ln, Bellingham, 604220657

Eric Martin Christensen, 1015 Mason St., Bellingham, 604221030

Antoine White, 865 Viking Cir, Bellingham, 604221081

Northwestdriver, 390 Van Wyck Road, Bellingham, 604221348

Shine Medicine, Pllc, 1903 D St., Bellingham, 604221712

Aezy Virtual Assistant Service, 4616 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604221786

Bellingham Yoga, 506 Boulevard, Bellingham, 604221851

Pairnovas, 834 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604222562

The Eureka Room, 1610 10th St., Bellingham, 604222733

Deborah Donovan, 2407 Cherry St., Bellingham, 604223191

Amelia Nye Piano Studio, 2209 Elm St., Bellingham, 604223194

Katherine Groen, 3552 Arbor St., Bellingham, 604223198

Diana Koch, Licsw, 1116 Key St., Bellingham, 604223239

Alison May Photography, 600 14th St., Bellingham, 604223288

Swiftwater Guide Service, 910 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604223299

Questor Properties, 2823 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604223474

Anna Rose Teachworth, 723 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604223612

Mount Ventures, 2227 E Birch St., Bellingham, 604223678

Toad Lake LLC, 2115 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604223878

Dawn Christiana, 4733 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604223912

Raeann Scott Insurance LLC, 104 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604224300

Brian Scott Simpson, 1400 12th St., Bellingham, 604224716

Eatwell Counseling, LLC, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604224760

Cross Auto Detail, 1401 Old Samish Road, Bellingham, 604224806

Buffalo’s Finest Transportation Service, 1800 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604224866

Rory Mcmahon Media, 2011 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604224895

Shadows Of Chaos, 203 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604225096

Nagivator, 1327 Pacific St., Bellingham, 604225125

K&C, 1125 Billy Frank Jr St., Bellingham, 604225390

Auld Paint Co LLC, 1105 37th St., Bellingham, 604225704

Whatcom Eco Landscapes, 2508 Broad St., Bellingham, 604225717

College Pro Painters Gm 2018, 3324 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604225880

Snowe Fine Handcrafts, 3115 Firwood Ave., Bellingham, 604226123

Harpreet Singh, 3309 Hollywood Ave., Bellingham, 604226210

Demand Schoolchange Now, 619 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604226510

Align General Insurance Agency, LLC, 1127 16th St., Bellingham, 604226782

Hot Damn Scandal, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 604226812

Mild, LLC, 1905 J St., Bellingham, 604226902

Whatcom Wrestling Academy, 4311 Consolidation Ave., Bellingham, 604226944

Cory Henson, 3601 Orange Blossom Ct, Bellingham, 604226961

College Pro Painters Jd 2018, 4020 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604227028

Leslie Baker, Psy.D., LLC, 1717 James St., Bellingham, 604227081

Emerge Consulting, 3804 Keystone Way, Bellingham, 604227922

Alphabet Press, 2808 Pacific St., Bellingham, 604228224

Eric Bostrom, 1225 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604228334

Joan Weisman, 914 Mason St., Bellingham, 604228461

Salish Sea Hypnosis, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604228756

Pull Design Studio, 3728 Tree Farm Ln, Bellingham, 604229319

Nourish Craft LLC, 4550 Rural Ave., Bellingham, 604229549

Lucy Be Hair, 2336 James St., Bellingham, 604229574

Theo Wanne Holdings LLC, 1221 Fraser St., Bellingham, 604229719

Wave One Vintage And Streetwear, LLC, 215 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604229853

Jeanne Burton Photography, 615 N State St., Bellingham, 604230039

Metal Dad Records, 2828 Orleans St., Bellingham, 604230225

Bennyshop, 512 Darby Drive, Bellingham, 604230315

This Is Stout Design, 1900 G St., Bellingham, 604230319

Silhouettes, 321 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 604230404

Rome Construction, 4590 Sand Road, Bellingham, 604230816

Studio 15 Images, 306 Flora St., Bellingham, 604230911

Yubrow Studio, 127 W Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604232305

Jeff A Chowning, 4616 Sunburst Drive, Blaine, 600612504

O’neill Massage Therapy LLC, 953 Garfield Ave., Blaine, 604204779

Pleiman Development LLC, 8733 Oertel Drive, Blaine, 604219798

Donald Kessack, 1484 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, 604226314

Prospector Pest Company, 21317 39th Ave Se, Bothell, 604211490

Traveler Imports, Lllp, 3924 243rd Pl Se, Bothell, 604220168

Nicholas Koon Photography, 2340 Loomis Trail Road, Custer, 604214196

Empire Cleaning Solutions LLC, 2563 Zell Road, Custer, 604221110

Mohr Creations LLC, 3941 Hillside Road, Deming, 604229670

Cpc Equipment, Inc., 400 E 1st Ave., Ellensburg, 604133525

Clear Water Compliance Services, 2525 W Casino Road, Everett, 602945922

Intrinsic Dwellings, 3660 Sorenson Road, Everson, 604217233

Alm Consultants, 122 Poplar Drive, Everson, 604226092

Greens Do Come True, 6928 Dahlberg Road, Ferndale, 603572038

Pnw Construction, 2157 Siddle St., Ferndale, 604006061

Tidal Vision Products, LLC, 5506 Neilsen Ave., Ferndale, 604030314

Storm Water Solutions, 2729 Brown Road, Ferndale, 604165053

Northwest R.M Flooring, 7136 Portal Way, Ferndale, 604221855

Complete Tileworks LLC, 2805 Aldergrove Road, Ferndale, 604222848

Cascadia Canine, 2810 Mountain View Road, Ferndale, 604223355

Carol Miner, 7531 W 22nd Ave., Ferndale, 604232325

Garvie Industries LLC, 13105 E Loop View Drive, Granite Falls, 603474391

Corehealth Solutions LLC, 8006 Green Glade Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 604218096

Evergreen Safety Council, 12545 135th Ave Ne, Kirkland, 600084816

Watershed Environmental Solutions LLC, 5930 59th Loop Se, Lacey, 602756466

Last Mile Gear, 1119 11th Ave., Longview, 602076023

Garys Gasworks Co, 101 Cambridge Drive, Lynden, 602138783

North Cascade Builders Inc., 1624 Main St., Lynden, 603523329

Rebel Yum Nutrition, 2029 Mercedes Drive, Lynden, 604208943

East-west Construction LLC, 1149 Aaron Dr, Lynden, 604213374

Dave’s Electric, LLC, 1150 Duncan, Lynden, 604217504

Handeeman, LLC, 1842 N Bridgeview Drive, Lynden, 604220140

Nw Ridge Construction, 8282 Golden Valley Blvd, Maple Falls, 604219784

Alpha Construction Group, 6266 Bellwood Drive, Maple Falls, 604228750

Anderson Electric,Inc., 13196 Thillberg Road, Mount Vernon, 601488912

Mecanica Corporal, 2108 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, 603459218

Andersen Studios LLC, 1523 Douglas St., Mount Vernon, 603503881

Personal Motorcycle Safety, 412 Amareen Court, Nooksack, 604225395

Evergreen Coast Construction, 2268 Fairway Ln, Oak Harbor, 604177636

Kristen Harrison, 955 Sw Silverberry St., Oak Harbor, 604214186

Erickson Driving, 2790 Benton Place, Oak Harbor, 604224884

Acf West Construction Co Inc, 8951 Se 76th Drive, Portland, Oregon, 602184041

Capital Lighting Company, Inc., 287 Sw 41st St., Renton, 601004603

Christensen, Inc., 1060 Jadwin Ave., Richland, 600365962

Moonbeam Daydreams, 5609 Sw Manning St., Seattle, 604223975

Anna Burns, 3621 11th Ave W, Seattle, 604225034

Mesha Gonzalez Photography, 1837 S 116th St., Seattle, 604232315

Kaaland Concrete Specialties, 24288 Hathaway Road, Sedro Woolley, 604083977

Rapid Mold Removal, LLC, 170 S Lincoln St., Spokane, 603538889

Hughes Fire Equipment, Inc., 910 Shelley St., Springfield, Oregon, 601326365

Enginuity Systems, LLC, 731 Commerce St., Tacoma, 602840055