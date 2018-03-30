February business licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 30. Mar, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in February, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Lakeside Industries Bellingham Division, 703 E Laurel Road, Bellingham, 601106847
Aappn, 1229 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 601648974
Games Workshop Retail, Inc. D/B/A Warhammer, 1200 10th St., Bellingham, 601910676
Tech Help, 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, 601927569
Terra Nostra LLC, 101 Soundview Road, Bellingham, 602230291
Washington Fire Safety Supply, 1116 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 602571786
Dandelion Organic Delivery, LLC, 1557 Country Lane, Bellingham, 602869127
Chris Nodder Consulting LLC, 1227 Clearbrook Place, Bellingham, 602974367
Dorcas Nung Lmft, 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, 602994962
Ryan Goelzenleuchter LLC, 1138 Puget St., Bellingham, 603049865
J.Shop, 168 E Smith Road, Bellingham, 603065251
My Ride Share, 5379 Bellaire Drive, Bellingham, 603078851
Lunchbox Audio, 4041 Bakerview Spur, Bellingham, 603093803
New Heights North Landscaping, 4037 Belltown Ct, Bellingham, 603197665
Naknek Seafood, 1323 St Paul St., Bellingham, 603304844
Mind Body Integrative Therapy, Pllc, 2215 Elm St., Bellingham, 603376773
Lash Be A Lady, 115 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 603379785
Hypersecu, Inc., 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, 603387487
Padia Pressure Washing, 829 Samish Way, Bellingham, 603389232
Acquire Bright, LLC, 3003 Huntington St., Bellingham, 603390214
Advanced Practice Solutions, LLC, 1400 King St., Bellingham, 603410039
Mcallister Appraisal Services, LLC, 120 Highland Drive, Bellingham, 603439021
Platt Electric Supply, Inc, 1825 Ellis St., Bellingham, 603460287
Boost Mobile, 4220 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603476970
Andrew Armstrong, Phd, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 603512558
Little Bugs Consignment, 2400 Yew St., Bellingham, 603617471
Sage L Willis Phd Pllc, 2306 Harris Ave Apt, Bellingham, 604048069
Bare Skin Care, 2506 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604058857
Rebecca’s Tangolife, 2610 Likely Ct, Bellingham, 604105615
Tiny Bird Tattoo, 909 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604107255
Dena Netherton, LLC, 3312 Sussex Drive, Bellingham, 604114787
Neeleman Law Group, P.C., 1007 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604115710
Chef’s Kitchen Pantry, 2530 Yew St., Bellingham, 604121307
Papa’s Pops LLC, 1021 24th St., Bellingham, 604128810
Bellingham Beer Garden, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham, 604137902
Hkim Shooting LLC, 2724 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604139371
Logicgate LLC, 1108 Inverness Ln, Bellingham, 604146646
Sova Skin Solutions, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604151457
Any Lab Test Now, 1225 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham, 604153820
Pairodicegames, 4152 Meridian, Bellingham, 604164535
Ko Training Grounds LLC, 1680 Baker Creek Place, Bellingham, 604167005
Hateknots LLC, 817 Blueberry Ln, Bellingham, 604168124
Metabahn LLC, 2329 Whitworth Ct, Bellingham, 604174313
Fabrice Tchekou Design LLC, 3104 Racine St., Bellingham, 604176197
F&G Hospitality Group LLC, 2522 Vining St., Bellingham, 604183002
Guest House Inn, 805 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604183212
Law Office Of Benjamin A. Pepper, Pllc, 1414 F St., Bellingham, 604186395
Blue Painting, 516 Sterling Dr, Bellingham, 604195716
Harris 45, 3436 Airport Drive, Bellingham, 604199840
West Invest, LLC, 1801 F St., Bellingham, 604202711
Qnq, LLC, 1000 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604202739
Unified Communicatoins, 3166 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, 604202970
Opera Bakery LLC, 1206 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604204484
Fox And Thistle LLC, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604206647
Black Pearl Asian Fusion LLC, 1317 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604209791
Blue Heron Law LLC, 206 Morey Ave., Bellingham, 604209888
Andrea Lahr Pllc, 203 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604210866
Cascade Valuation Service, LLC, 1421 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604211933
Chago Tattoos, 1315 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604212297
Om Clar, 316 E Mcleod Rd, Bellingham, 604212605
Power Washing Pro’s LLC, 1412 E Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604212665
Here For A Good Time Party Rentals, 4462 Rural Ave., Bellingham, 604213190
24th Street LLC, 1028 14th St., Bellingham, 604213292
Matthew Kulp, 907 Yew St., Bellingham, 604214185
Silje Watson, 700 16th St., Bellingham, 604214287
Vader Consulting, 2315 King St., Bellingham, 604214549
Carond Transportation, 715 High St., Bellingham, 604214890
Cucina Express, 4209 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604214920
Mark A. Zajac, Cpa, 874 Timberlake Way, Bellingham, 604214950
Marketworks LLC, 1201 13th St., Bellingham, 604215120
The Inhabit Project, 1412 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604215196
Green Plains Inc., 2109 Sentinel Ct, Bellingham, 604215596
Starlily Research LLC, 3705 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604215730
Inner Composure Yoga, 749 Coronado Ave., Bellingham, 604216237
Thorough Housekeeping Company, Majestic Drive, Bellingham, 604216244
Jerret Anderson Services, 1616 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604216265
Davidson Fallon, 1506 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604216359
Printapotamus, 1535 Marine Drive, Bellingham, 604216384
Peek-a-bump, 5380 Bel West Drive, Bellingham, 604216610
Nancy Mcmaster Cpa Pllc, 1810 Eldridge Ave., Bellingham, 604216888
Hollander Development, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604217267
Majestic Adventures LLC, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 604217646
Sro Realty LLC, 512 38th St., Bellingham, 604217660
Ocean Beach Samples, 3930 Affinity Ln, Bellingham, 604217756
Michael Mcdaniel, 615 E Maryland St., Bellingham, 604218113
Rb Power Design, 1542 Valhalla St., Bellingham, 604218211
Spavana LLC, 77 Windward Drive, Bellingham, 604218599
Promercali Language Services, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604218736
Edco Design LLC, 2420 Ellis St., Bellingham, 604218787
Tokyo House, 1719 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604218813
Wonderful Buffet, 4365 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604218858
Sunnyland Suite, 2220 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604218925
Teri’s Leopold Barbershop, 1230 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604219339
Le Theatre Des Sans Soucis, 1731 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604219360
Jennifer E Parker, 1204 W North St., Bellingham, 604219484
Conor T Jensen, 4204 Honeysuckle Place, Bellingham, 604220069
Eb Translations, LLC, 3366 Southbend Place, Bellingham, 604220339
Cassandra L Knight, Lac, Eamp, 1405 Fraser St., Bellingham, 604220455
Deanna Marie Ginter, 545 E Kellogg Rd, Bellingham, 604220586
Kevin F Coleman, 3109 Maple Ridge Ct, Bellingham, 604220652
Mike Joseph Neal, 6 Creekside Ln, Bellingham, 604220657
Eric Martin Christensen, 1015 Mason St., Bellingham, 604221030
Antoine White, 865 Viking Cir, Bellingham, 604221081
Northwestdriver, 390 Van Wyck Road, Bellingham, 604221348
Shine Medicine, Pllc, 1903 D St., Bellingham, 604221712
Aezy Virtual Assistant Service, 4616 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604221786
Bellingham Yoga, 506 Boulevard, Bellingham, 604221851
Pairnovas, 834 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604222562
The Eureka Room, 1610 10th St., Bellingham, 604222733
Deborah Donovan, 2407 Cherry St., Bellingham, 604223191
Amelia Nye Piano Studio, 2209 Elm St., Bellingham, 604223194
Katherine Groen, 3552 Arbor St., Bellingham, 604223198
Diana Koch, Licsw, 1116 Key St., Bellingham, 604223239
Alison May Photography, 600 14th St., Bellingham, 604223288
Swiftwater Guide Service, 910 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604223299
Questor Properties, 2823 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 604223474
Anna Rose Teachworth, 723 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604223612
Mount Ventures, 2227 E Birch St., Bellingham, 604223678
Toad Lake LLC, 2115 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604223878
Dawn Christiana, 4733 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604223912
Raeann Scott Insurance LLC, 104 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604224300
Brian Scott Simpson, 1400 12th St., Bellingham, 604224716
Eatwell Counseling, LLC, 1050 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604224760
Cross Auto Detail, 1401 Old Samish Road, Bellingham, 604224806
Buffalo’s Finest Transportation Service, 1800 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604224866
Rory Mcmahon Media, 2011 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604224895
Shadows Of Chaos, 203 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604225096
Nagivator, 1327 Pacific St., Bellingham, 604225125
K&C, 1125 Billy Frank Jr St., Bellingham, 604225390
Auld Paint Co LLC, 1105 37th St., Bellingham, 604225704
Whatcom Eco Landscapes, 2508 Broad St., Bellingham, 604225717
College Pro Painters Gm 2018, 3324 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604225880
Snowe Fine Handcrafts, 3115 Firwood Ave., Bellingham, 604226123
Harpreet Singh, 3309 Hollywood Ave., Bellingham, 604226210
Demand Schoolchange Now, 619 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604226510
Align General Insurance Agency, LLC, 1127 16th St., Bellingham, 604226782
Hot Damn Scandal, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 604226812
Mild, LLC, 1905 J St., Bellingham, 604226902
Whatcom Wrestling Academy, 4311 Consolidation Ave., Bellingham, 604226944
Cory Henson, 3601 Orange Blossom Ct, Bellingham, 604226961
College Pro Painters Jd 2018, 4020 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604227028
Leslie Baker, Psy.D., LLC, 1717 James St., Bellingham, 604227081
Emerge Consulting, 3804 Keystone Way, Bellingham, 604227922
Alphabet Press, 2808 Pacific St., Bellingham, 604228224
Eric Bostrom, 1225 Railroad Ave., Bellingham, 604228334
Joan Weisman, 914 Mason St., Bellingham, 604228461
Salish Sea Hypnosis, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604228756
Pull Design Studio, 3728 Tree Farm Ln, Bellingham, 604229319
Nourish Craft LLC, 4550 Rural Ave., Bellingham, 604229549
Lucy Be Hair, 2336 James St., Bellingham, 604229574
Theo Wanne Holdings LLC, 1221 Fraser St., Bellingham, 604229719
Wave One Vintage And Streetwear, LLC, 215 W Holly St., Bellingham, 604229853
Jeanne Burton Photography, 615 N State St., Bellingham, 604230039
Metal Dad Records, 2828 Orleans St., Bellingham, 604230225
Bennyshop, 512 Darby Drive, Bellingham, 604230315
This Is Stout Design, 1900 G St., Bellingham, 604230319
Silhouettes, 321 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 604230404
Rome Construction, 4590 Sand Road, Bellingham, 604230816
Studio 15 Images, 306 Flora St., Bellingham, 604230911
Yubrow Studio, 127 W Kellogg Road, Bellingham, 604232305
Jeff A Chowning, 4616 Sunburst Drive, Blaine, 600612504
O’neill Massage Therapy LLC, 953 Garfield Ave., Blaine, 604204779
Pleiman Development LLC, 8733 Oertel Drive, Blaine, 604219798
Donald Kessack, 1484 Peace Portal Drive, Blaine, 604226314
Prospector Pest Company, 21317 39th Ave Se, Bothell, 604211490
Traveler Imports, Lllp, 3924 243rd Pl Se, Bothell, 604220168
Nicholas Koon Photography, 2340 Loomis Trail Road, Custer, 604214196
Empire Cleaning Solutions LLC, 2563 Zell Road, Custer, 604221110
Mohr Creations LLC, 3941 Hillside Road, Deming, 604229670
Cpc Equipment, Inc., 400 E 1st Ave., Ellensburg, 604133525
Clear Water Compliance Services, 2525 W Casino Road, Everett, 602945922
Intrinsic Dwellings, 3660 Sorenson Road, Everson, 604217233
Alm Consultants, 122 Poplar Drive, Everson, 604226092
Greens Do Come True, 6928 Dahlberg Road, Ferndale, 603572038
Pnw Construction, 2157 Siddle St., Ferndale, 604006061
Tidal Vision Products, LLC, 5506 Neilsen Ave., Ferndale, 604030314
Storm Water Solutions, 2729 Brown Road, Ferndale, 604165053
Northwest R.M Flooring, 7136 Portal Way, Ferndale, 604221855
Complete Tileworks LLC, 2805 Aldergrove Road, Ferndale, 604222848
Cascadia Canine, 2810 Mountain View Road, Ferndale, 604223355
Carol Miner, 7531 W 22nd Ave., Ferndale, 604232325
Garvie Industries LLC, 13105 E Loop View Drive, Granite Falls, 603474391
Corehealth Solutions LLC, 8006 Green Glade Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 604218096
Evergreen Safety Council, 12545 135th Ave Ne, Kirkland, 600084816
Watershed Environmental Solutions LLC, 5930 59th Loop Se, Lacey, 602756466
Last Mile Gear, 1119 11th Ave., Longview, 602076023
Garys Gasworks Co, 101 Cambridge Drive, Lynden, 602138783
North Cascade Builders Inc., 1624 Main St., Lynden, 603523329
Rebel Yum Nutrition, 2029 Mercedes Drive, Lynden, 604208943
East-west Construction LLC, 1149 Aaron Dr, Lynden, 604213374
Dave’s Electric, LLC, 1150 Duncan, Lynden, 604217504
Handeeman, LLC, 1842 N Bridgeview Drive, Lynden, 604220140
Nw Ridge Construction, 8282 Golden Valley Blvd, Maple Falls, 604219784
Alpha Construction Group, 6266 Bellwood Drive, Maple Falls, 604228750
Anderson Electric,Inc., 13196 Thillberg Road, Mount Vernon, 601488912
Mecanica Corporal, 2108 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, 603459218
Andersen Studios LLC, 1523 Douglas St., Mount Vernon, 603503881
Personal Motorcycle Safety, 412 Amareen Court, Nooksack, 604225395
Evergreen Coast Construction, 2268 Fairway Ln, Oak Harbor, 604177636
Kristen Harrison, 955 Sw Silverberry St., Oak Harbor, 604214186
Erickson Driving, 2790 Benton Place, Oak Harbor, 604224884
Acf West Construction Co Inc, 8951 Se 76th Drive, Portland, Oregon, 602184041
Capital Lighting Company, Inc., 287 Sw 41st St., Renton, 601004603
Christensen, Inc., 1060 Jadwin Ave., Richland, 600365962
Moonbeam Daydreams, 5609 Sw Manning St., Seattle, 604223975
Anna Burns, 3621 11th Ave W, Seattle, 604225034
Mesha Gonzalez Photography, 1837 S 116th St., Seattle, 604232315
Kaaland Concrete Specialties, 24288 Hathaway Road, Sedro Woolley, 604083977
Rapid Mold Removal, LLC, 170 S Lincoln St., Spokane, 603538889
Hughes Fire Equipment, Inc., 910 Shelley St., Springfield, Oregon, 601326365
Enginuity Systems, LLC, 731 Commerce St., Tacoma, 602840055
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.