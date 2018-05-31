Ferndale bank branch manager honored

by ehamann

Filed on 31. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, People On The Move

Nancy Stull, manager of the Ferndale Banner Bank branch, has been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. The award is the highest level of recognition within the company. Stull was honored for surpassing individual professional goals, demonstrating excellence within her respective professions, and consistently delivering outstanding service to clients, colleagues and the community.

Three percent of Banner Bank employees receive the award.

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank with more than 200 locations in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho.