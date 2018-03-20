Ferndale broker moves to The Muljat Group
by ehamann
Filed on 20. Mar, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Donna Gilday, a broker with broad experience in real-estate has moved to The Muljat Group. Gilday has 6 years of experience as a loan officer, real estate listing manager, property manager and transaction coordinator for 12 agents. Gilday has lived in Ferndale since 2005. She is also an active supporter of youth sports and nonprofit organizations throughout Whatcom County.
The Muljat Group is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call Gilday at 360-395-8811 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.
