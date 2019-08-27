Ferndale Farmstead wins 1st in 2019 American Cheese Society Competition

by mathewroland

Located at 2780 Aldergrove Rd. Ferndale Farmstead received a total of three medals at the 2019 American Cheese Society Competition, hosted in Richmond, Virginia. The Ferndale Farmstead, which specializes in crafting Italian style cheeses won1st place medals for their Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine and RoundBale. The Ferndale Farmstead also placed 2nd for there Smoky Scamorza. “To be recognized in one of the most competitive categories at the competition and win 1st place for our freshest cheese (Mozzarella made every Monday) and for our longest aged cheese (RoundBale aged over 18 months), I think really highlights the quality of the milk on our farm and what we can do with it,” said co-founder Daniel Wavrin in a press release.