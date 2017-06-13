Ferndale gets second pot shop

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Sky High Pot Shop has opened in Ferndale. It is the second cannabis retailer in Ferndale, and located at 6167 Portal Way, just half a mile north of exit 263 on Interstate 5.

The shop is owned by Daman Chahil and managed by Chris Budwiser.

The pot shop is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 360-746-8587 or visit www.skyhighpotshop.com.