Ferndale jewelry store adds staff
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Borthwick Jewelry in Ferndale recently hired apprentice jeweler Giovanni Orrantia-Pieper. Orrantia-Pieper will focus on jewelry sales and repairs, while getting trained by store owner Tom Borthwick.
Orrantia-Pieper attended Bellingham Technical College and Ferndale and Blaine high schools.
This year Borthwick Jewelry is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It is located at 17u30 LaBounty Drive, Suite 5. For more information, visit www.borthwickjewelry.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.