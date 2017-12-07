Ferndale jewelry store adds staff

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Borthwick Jewelry in Ferndale recently hired apprentice jeweler Giovanni Orrantia-Pieper. Orrantia-Pieper will focus on jewelry sales and repairs, while getting trained by store owner Tom Borthwick.

Orrantia-Pieper attended Bellingham Technical College and Ferndale and Blaine high schools.

This year Borthwick Jewelry is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It is located at 17u30 LaBounty Drive, Suite 5. For more information, visit www.borthwickjewelry.com.