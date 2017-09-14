Ferndale jewelry store celebrates 20th anniversary

by ehamann

Borthwick Jewelry of Ferndale is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a open house today, Sept. 14. The open house features a 5-carat round, brilliant-cut diamond valued at $125,000 and will be held at Borthwick Jewelry, 1730 LaBounty Drive, Suite 5 from 2-6 p.m.

The open house is an opportunity for owner Tom Borthwick to thank longtime and new customers alike. Although two prominent Bellingham jewelry stores closed in recent years, Borthwick has doubled his inventory this year to keep pace with demand.

For more information, call Borthwick Jewelry at 360-384-2803 or visit www.BorthwickJewelry.com