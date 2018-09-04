Ferndale landscape company earns prestigious certification

by ehamann

Filed on 04. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Corion Landscape Management recently earned the top certification offered by the National Association of Landscape Professionals, becoming only the 10th company in the country to do so.

The Ferndale-based company was named a Landscape Industry Accredited Company. To earn the certification, a company must employ at least 10 percent Landscape Industry Certified staff, participate in a national safety program, conduct responsible and ethical business practices and demonstrate customer excellence.

Corion Landscape Management provides landscaping design and installation services for commercial and residential properties. It also offers maintenance and seasonal services for commercial, multi-family, condominium association and mixed-used sites in Whatcom and Skagit counties. For more information, call 360-312-8052 or visit www.CorionLandscape.com.