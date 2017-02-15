Ferndale landscaping company names new partner, VP

Isaac Burrous has become a partner and vice president at Ferndale-based Corion Landscape Management. Burrous 15 years of management experience and has been an employee at the company for three years; he joined the company first as an account manager and moved into business development. He also earned a landscape industry certification in exterior management through the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

David Arnold, president and principal owner, said Burrous was a major contributor to the best year Corion landscape Management has had since it was founded in 2001.

Corion Landscape Management has up to 30 employees throughout the year, and provides landscape design and build services for commercial and residential properties, and landscape management services for commercial, multi-family and mixed-use properties in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

For more information, call 360-312-8052 or visit corionlandscape.com.