Ferndale landscaping company names new partner, VP
by ehamann
Filed on 15. Feb, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Isaac Burrous has become a partner and vice president at Ferndale-based Corion Landscape Management. Burrous 15 years of management experience and has been an employee at the company for three years; he joined the company first as an account manager and moved into business development. He also earned a landscape industry certification in exterior management through the National Association of Landscape Professionals.
David Arnold, president and principal owner, said Burrous was a major contributor to the best year Corion landscape Management has had since it was founded in 2001.
Corion Landscape Management has up to 30 employees throughout the year, and provides landscape design and build services for commercial and residential properties, and landscape management services for commercial, multi-family and mixed-use properties in Whatcom and Skagit counties.
For more information, call 360-312-8052 or visit corionlandscape.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.