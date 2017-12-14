Ferndale launches initiative to attract new businesses
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
This year the City of Ferndale launched FerndaleMade.com, a site that highlights to business owners the advantages of locating their businesses to Ferndale. It features some of the businesses already thriving in the city, and helps businesses assess potential locations in the Ferndale market area. Current Ferndale businesses are encouraged to showcase their work using the hashtag #FerndaleMade.
The website was designed by local company FizzPop Media. For more information about the initiative, visit FerndaleMade.com.
