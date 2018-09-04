Ferndale pet company makes new hires, reorganizes sales team

by ehamann

Filed on 04. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Healthy Pet has hired Katie Vaniman and Carroll Ballard.

Vaniman has joined the consumer marketing team in a newly created role as marketing and customer experience associate. In this role she will be supporting the company’s growing digital marketing and consumer communication efforts, as well as assisting the customer experience team in crossover areas.

Vaniman brings experience in marketing communications on social media and other digital platforms.

Ballard has joined the customer experience team. Ballard brings experience from previous work with nonprofit organizations.

In addition to these new hires, the company has also expanded and realigned its sales team. Kelly Rogers accepted the role of national sales director. Nicole Neighbors relocated to Philadelphia from Phoenix and was promoted to head of east region sales. Jami Jelenko, based in Northern California, was hired to manage the Pacific region, which includes the U.S. and Canada. Kerstin Calwer also joined Healthy Pet to help manage the Southeast region.

Healthy Pet offers natural, eco-friendly pet products. It is headquartered in Ferndale.