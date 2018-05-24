Ferndale’s Superfeet made donation for teacher appreciation

by ehamann

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week this month, Superfeet Worldwide donated a pair of its shoe insoles for every member of the Ferndale School District staff. Teacher Appreciation Week was from May 7-11, and on May 10, the school district honored the company with its first Community Super Hero Award.

Superfeet is headquartered in Ferndale, and is 100 percent employee owned.