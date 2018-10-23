Ferndale’s Superfeet to receive statewide philanthropy recognition

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Ferndale-based Superfeet will be honored at Washington’s National Philanthropy Day celebration on Nov. 1. Superfeet is receiving the Outstanding Philanthropy Corporation awards for 2018 and is one of six awardees to be honored that day.

Superfeet was nominated by a group of Whatcom County-based nonprofit organizations. Superfeet is an employee-owned business that gives 1 percent of sales to nonprofit causes. Since 2015 Superfeet has donated more than $1.3 million, with half of that to at least 34 organizations in the county. Record sales has enabled Superfeet to pledge $2 million his year to help others.

Superfeet is based in Ferndale, and has been creating shoe insoles for more than 40 years. Recently the company expanded to offer footwear. For more information about National Philanthropy Day, visit https://www.afpadvancementnw.org/national-philanthropy-day. For more information about Superfeet, visit superfeet.com.