First Federal awards $25,000 grant to Skookum Kids

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

First Federal Community Foundation presented a check for $25,000 to Bellingham’s Skookum Kids, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate service gaps in the foster care system. Skookum Kids was founded in 2014, and provides care of children during their first few days of foster care, and also provides recruitment and training services for foster parents.

The foundation’s gift was used to fund an augmented reality climbing wall at Perch N’ Play, an indoor playground and cafe operated by Skookum Kids.

The First Federal Community Foundation is a private charitable corporation funded by First Northwest Bancorp, the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. First Federal has 12 banking centers in Clallam, Jefferson, King Kitsap and Whatcom counties.